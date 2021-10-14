Madhya Pradesh: CM instructs Bhind, Morena collectors to monitor fertilizer distribution

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed Bhind and Morena collectors to ensure proper distribution of fertilizers to farmers. There is no shortage of fertilizers in the state but the main problem is with the distribution system which collectors need to monitor properly, said Chouhan. He was addressing a meeting held to review the status of fertilizers in the state on Thursday.

There is sufficient fertilizer in the state as 2.12 lakh MT fertilizer has been sanctioned for October, said Chouhan.

The problem lies in the distribution system, said the chief minister, adding that the district collectors need to make publicity about the availability of the fertilizers.

CM said, “Nitrogen phosphorus potassium (NPK) fertilizer is equally effective like Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP). There should not be any lacuna in the distribution or else action will be taken. It is the duty of administration to monitor off-line distribution of fertilizers.”

Chief minister also warned the black marketeers against hoardings saying that they would be sent behind bars if they are found in illegal activity.

Farmers have been facing an acute fertiliser crisis amid the peak harvesting season. With patience running short, some of the aggrieved farmers staged a road blockade. Some even resorted to looting bags of fertiliser after its demand exceeded the supply at a local market in Morena.

The farmers had to face police lathis. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

