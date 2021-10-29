Madhya Pradesh: CM gave priority to poll than addressing fertilizer shortage issue, says Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Kamal Nath took dig at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for giving priority to the election campaign over tackling fertilizer shortage in Madhya Pradesh.

“CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan convened a meeting on October 28 at CM House over fertilizers after the poll campaign ended, while farmers are moving from pillar to post for fertilizers in the state for the last 15 days at time of Rabi crops sowing. They have been blocking roads as a mark of protest for the last 15 days and even they have looted fertilizers sacs. Police resorted to lathi-charge,” said Nath.

Neither Chouhan nor his ministers took it seriously as they kept the bypoll on priority. After a 15-day poll campaign, Chouhan reviewed the status of availability of fertilizers stock at the CM House, Nath said, adding “In election campaign, CM made false claims and statements for 15 days, he did not have time to take stock of farmers. CM calls public God only at election time in constituencies which go to poll.”

“How can a CM at Vallabh Bhavan or from CM House know the real problems of the state while farmers are toiling for fertilizer,” Nath said.

“CM should go to the public and spend the night with people to know the actual crisis of fertilizers. Being head of the state, CM is supposed to go in public to know the facts of shortage of fertilizers,” said Nath.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 12:19 AM IST