Madhya Pradesh: CM felicitates women’s hockey team, gives Rs 31 l to each player

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitated Indian women’s hockey team players here on Tuesday with a reward of Rs 31 lakh each. He also announced construction of a new hockey stadium with world class infrastructure to promote hockey in the state.

The felicitation function was held here at Minto Hall. Though the Indian team finished fourth at Tokyo Olympics, it impressed everyone in the country with its performance.

Chouhan said, “The moment I saw tears in the eyes of my daughters on the TV screen, I had decided I wouldn’t let them get demoralised. They have finished fourth and that is the first step to gold.”

“Madhya Pradesh will leave no stone unturned in the development of sports. Our players will get everything they need and more to succeed. Indian women's hockey players have brought glory to India. We are all proud of them,” added Chouhan.

“We have got the permission to host the Khelo India Games 2022 and we will make sure that the players receive the best of the facilities and environment,” he added.

The chief minister told the struggles of the women hockey players to everyone and how they overcame all the hurdles to take India to glory.

The president of Hockey India and of Indian Olympics Association, Narinder Dhruv Batra, was also present during the ceremony alongside Hockey India secretary Rajinder Singh and chief executive officer Elena Norman.

Chouhan said that Bhopal was once called the nursery of hockey. “We have given many players to the nation, but we couldn’t perform as well for some time in between. The Tokyo Olympics has revived hockey. Hoshangabad lad Vivek Sagar excelled in Tokyo and brought home bronze.”

Earlier Sagar was honoured with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore, a house and the rank of deputy superintendent of police.

CM has transformed sports in MP: Scindia

Minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia said, “The chief minister has transformed the sporting culture in Madhya Pradesh. We used to excel in hockey in the 20th century and now we excel in almost all the sports. We have developed 29 feeder centres for hockey alone. There were 11 astro-turfs across the state and four new ones have recently been made. We will train more players from inside and out of MP who will make India proud at the international arena.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:33 AM IST