 MP News: Drunk Man Lies On Rail Track In Gwalior; Cop Drags Him Away Before Train Passes-- VIDEO
A man was caught lying on a railway track in Gwalior after drinking alcohol and attempting suicide due to family problems. RPF personnel rescued him just in time, minutes before a train passed. A video of the incident surfaced online. The man was later counseled by GRP police and handed over to his family.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 43-year-old man was caught lying on a railway track in Gwalior after consuming alcohol on Tuesday. He was apparently fed up of his family and wanted to kill himself, when RPF officer's timely intervention saved his life.

The incident took place late Tuesday night, and was recorded on video and has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the man is seen shouting and arguing with the police. He repeatedly says he is troubled at home and had come to the railway track to die. He can be heard screaming, “I want to die, I want to die,” while the police try to calm him down. When a police officer asked if he was drunk, the man replied that he had consumed “just one quarter” of alcohol.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the incident happened around 12:30 am under the Padav ROB area. RPF Sub-Inspector Ravindra Singh Rajawat, Head Constable Santosh Chaudhary, and Constable Narendra Kumar Meena noticed the man lying on the track during routine patrolling. They immediately rushed to the spot and pulled him away from the track.

The man was later identified as 43-year-old Krishna, son of Babulal Dahalwar, a resident of Rasulabad Hajira area near Patel School in Gwalior. He told the police that family problems had pushed him to take this step.

Just ten minutes after the RPF team removed him from the track, a train passed on the same railway line. If the police had reached even a little late, the incident could have ended in a fatal accident.

After initial questioning, the RPF handed the man over to the GRP police. At the police station, he again said that he was disturbed at home and had gone to the track with the intention of dying.

The GRP police later counseled him and handed him over to his family.

The quick action of the railway police saved a life and prevented a major tragedy.

