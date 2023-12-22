Madhya Pradesh CM, Dy CMs Meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with his Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister and his deputies called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and discussed various schemes related to the development of the state.

The Prime Minister's Office posted on 'X', "CM of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav, along with Deputy CMs Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda met PM Modi." Yadav also wrote on X, "Today, I met PM Modi in New Delhi and received guidance about various schemes related to development, progress and public interest of Madhya Pradesh.

Deputy Chief Ministers of state, Shukla and Devda were also present on the occasion." With the guidance and blessings of the Prime Minister, we will leave no stone unturned to create new records in the field of development in the state, he added.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. During this, he had a detailed discussion with Shah about various public welfare schemes and development works related to the state.

The CM posted on X, "Today, I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, discussed in detail the development of Madhya Pradesh and various public welfare schemes and received guidance from him."

Earlier on Thursday, CM Yadav met with all the Members of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh in Delhi and said that all would work for the betterment of the state.

"Today in Delhi, there was a meeting with MPs from Madhya Pradesh. I'm happy that I got the chance to meet all of them. It was the first such meeting after the elections. We will all work for the betterment of the MP. I hope that after the elections, all MPs win yet again under the leadership of PM Modi," said CM Mohan Yadav.