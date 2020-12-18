Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan slams Kamal Nath, says he didn't fulfill the promise of loan waiver

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday slammed the previous Congress government that ruled the state, saying that they did not fulfill the promise of loan waiver, rather "destroyed" the position of Cooperative banks in the state.

Shivraj Chouhan said that the current Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state has given Rs 800 crores in a bid to improve the conditions of the farmers.

"Kamal Nath government didn't fulfill its promise of loan waiver, became a regular defaulter and never distributed relief fund. In name of loan waiver, the Congress government destroyed the position of Cooperative banks. So to improve their condition, we have given Rs 800 crores," said Shivraj Chouhan.

Before the commencement of the 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh CM had said, "1.11 crore farmers pre-registered till 8 am for today's event where we'll be depositing the first instalment in farmers' accounts whose crops were damaged. Prime Minister joined the event via video conference to address farmers." This comes as farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.