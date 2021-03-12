Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan says at programme on Amrut Mahotsav of Independence, ‘Lessons on valour of freedom-fighters at Andaman-Nicobar for students each year’

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, exhorting youths, said, “Let us take a pledge to live for the country. Every effort should be made to vindicate the dignity, honour and glory of Bharat Mata, as well as the values for which the freedom-fighters sacrificed their lives and to ensure equality of opportunity for all countrymen, along with establishing new dimensions of progress and development. Chouhan was addressing a state-level programme organised at the Shaurya Smarak here on the inauguration of the Amrut Mahotsav of Independence.

Chouhan said that, in order to familiarise the younger generation with the struggles and sacrifices of freedom-fighters, select students of the state would be sent each year on a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the pilgrimage of freedom-fighters, to strengthen the spirit of patriotism, dedication and sacrifice for the country in the young generation. Chouhan also said that efforts would be made to start NCC and NSS in all the schools of the state.

Chouhan said that our forces had shown amazing valour and sacrifice to protect the country and maintain its unity even after attaining independence. After independence in the country, about 30 thousand soldiers have been martyred in various wars and conflicts. The idea of establishing a memorial in memory of these martyrs came up in 2010, since then there was an initiative to build the Shaurya Smarak. A statue of Bharat Mata has also been installed in the Shaurya Smarak.