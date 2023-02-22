Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan gives out-of-turn promotion to 55 cops for gunning down Maoists

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): State Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave out-of-turn promotion to as many as 55 cops in a ceremony organised at the police ground of Balaghat on Wednesday, for gunning down Maoists on November 30 last year. It is noteworthy that the Maoists killed in the encounter had been carrying a reward of Rs 49 lakh on their heads.

Addressing the attendees of the ceremony, CM Chouhan said that he is present on the occasion to laud the valour of the police personnel, who duly followed the objective of NaksaliUnmoolan Abhiyaan and gunned down Maoists.

He added that the police personnel also emerged victorious in destroying the network of whistle-blowers, who used to pass on sensitive information to the Maoists. CM Chouhan appreciated how the police personnel stayed miles away from their homes and spent a tough time in the Maoist-dominated areas to achieve the accomplishment.

Further in his statements, CM Chouhan assured all the police personnel that they are not alone in times of distress and the government is there at their beck and call. On the occasion, Balaghat collector Dr Girish Mishra, Balaghat municipality president, Bharti Thakur and other dignitaries were also present.

