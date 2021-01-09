Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan denounces 'misconception' on covid vaccine after man dies days after participating in trials

After a man died nearly ten days after participating in the vaccine trial in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Saturday urged the public to refrain from spreading "misconception" on the effects of vaccination and treat the "matter sensitively." "Viscera sent for testing. I urge all to take this matter sensitively so that no unnecessary misconception on the vaccine is formed that'll affect vaccination. The report will come but I am confident that if there's an after-effect it shows in 24 hours or 2-3 days, not after several days," Chauhan said.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhu Ram Chaudhary said that the after-effects of vaccination are visible in a person within 30 minutes and the post-mortem report suggests poisoning.

"The after-effects of vaccination are visible in a person within 30 minutes. No side-effects were seen even between 24 and 48 hours of vaccination, the post-mortem report suggested poisoning," said Chaudhary.

"According to the deceased wife, the foam was seen in his mouth before he died. I will further inform you about the matter," he added while speaking to the media.

The volunteer got administered with a trail vaccine in Bhopal's People's Medical College on December 12, 2020. He was found dead nine days after at his home on December 21, 2020. The investigation into the cause of death is going on.