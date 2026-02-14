 Bhopal News: Leader Of The Opposition, Other Politicians Delete Photos With Uttam Swami
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 12:34 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The politicians began to keep away from the religious guru, Uttam Swami, after a woman accused him of raping her.

The Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singhar, met Uttam Swami on January 12.

Former ministers Kamleshwar Patel and Sachin Yadav accompanied Singhar. He posted the photographs of the meeting with Swami from his social media account.

Singhar removed his photographs with Uttam Swami soon after the woman accused Swami of rape.

Besides Singhar, other politicians also deleted their photographs with Swami from their social media accounts.

The leaders of the BJP and the Congress used to meet Swami and post their photographs with him on social media.

Now, the politicians look worried about their image after the allegations against Swami.

They are trying to say that they have never been close to Swami. On the other hand, the administration has not taken any step after the woman made allegations against Swami and demanded security for her through an e-mail.

Swami is organising a Bhagwatkatha at his ashram in Jabalpur from February 9 to 15.

After the woman s allegations on Thursday, Swami did not participate in the event on Friday. According to sources, he remained confined to his room in the Ashram.

The devotees were informed at the place where the religious event was undergoing that Swami would not take part in it because of health issues.

Swami is also not coming to the public to put up his side of the story. But the devotees of Swami called the allegations a conspiracy. They are writing on social media that those who cannot compete with Swami are defaming him. It is, however, not known whom they have targeted.

