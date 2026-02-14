Indore News: Crackdown On Illegal Hostels Begins After Mayor’s Warning

Indore: IMC To Introduce Unified Taxpayer ID For Municipal Services | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following a stern warning by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, the Indore Municipal Corporation has initiated action against illegally constructed hostels across the city.

The move comes amid rising complaints from residents about traffic congestion, parking problems and sanitation issues caused by unauthorized hostel buildings in residential areas.

The mayor issued the warning on Wednesday during a Sankalp Se Samadhan Janta Choupal held in Ward 74. Addressing citizens, he made it clear that those constructing hostels without proper permission should abandon the notion that such violations would be tolerated. He stated that any illegal hostel construction would be demolished immediately by the civic body.

Bhargav also warned that responsibility would be fixed on hostel operators in areas where such facilities already exist. If streets are found dirty or if complaints regarding improper parking are received, hostel owners will be held accountable and action will follow. He stressed that maintaining cleanliness and order in surrounding localities is mandatory.

During Janta Choupal, residents had voiced concerns over unchecked hostel construction, alleging that several buildings were coming up without approval. Citizens said this had led to frequent traffic jams, parking chaos and inconvenience to those living nearby.

Acting swiftly after the mayor’s directive, a municipal corporation team demolished an illegally constructed hostel in the Nipania area. Civic officials said the action was taken under clear instructions from the mayor and that similar drives would continue.

Municipal authorities have indicated that inspections will be intensified in hostel-dominated localities to verify permissions and ensure compliance with civic norms.