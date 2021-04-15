Madhya Pradesh: Class 10 students ask MP Board to follow CBSE's footsteps and cancel exams

Bhopal: Students of Class 10 in Madhya Pradesh have started a social media campaign asking the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) to cancel board exams similar to the decision announced by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

A day after CBSE announced the cancellation of exams for Class 10 and the postponement of exams for Class 12, students in Madhya Pradesh have asked the state government to follow in CBSE's footsteps.

"Help Sir! Cancel board exam of MP class 10," tweeted one Jay Rathore. Similarly, Yash Verma also wrote urging Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, "Sir please cancel our class 10th board exams."

Other students referred to the CBSE's decision and argued that if CBSE can cancel exams, then why not MPBSE?

"MP state education board follows the CBSE in many ways. It includes its exam pattern, evaluation and even the curriculum. Therefore, the decision made by CBSE related to exams should also be replicated by the MP Board," said PK Singh, retired Principal of a higher secondary school.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, another official from the School Education Department asked, "Extraordinary steps and decisions are taken in such situations. How can one put kids into trouble when corona cases are rising with abnormally high speed?"

Currently, most schools have adopted the process of continuous evaluation under which weekly and monthly evaluation of students is conducted. Promotion can be given to students on the basis of that evaluation.