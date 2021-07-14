Madhya Pradesh class 10 results: 39% get first division, all students pass

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced results for class 10 on Wednesday. In view of corona pandemic, evaluation was done on the basis of half-yearly test, unit test and internal assessment as written exams could not be organised.

School education minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the results and congratulated students and said that the students dissatisfied with the results can take offline exams to be held in September.

According to board officials, 9,16,348 students had filled class 10 forms as regular students while 79,188 were registered as private students.

Out of total 9,14,079 regular students, 3,56,582 (39%) passed the exams with first division. As many as, 1,59,871 (17.48%) students passed with second division and 1,59,871 (17.38%) were declared pass with third division. Board officials say that 100% students passed the examinations.

Students who remained absent in the exams or are dissatisfied with the results can appear for offline exams in September. Such students have to register with MP ONLINE portal from August 1-10. The results of the written exam will be considered.