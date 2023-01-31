Madhya Pradesh: Chouhan, Kamal Nath spar over farmer issues, accuse each other of lying

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (L) Kamal Nath (R) | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked yet another question from Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Tuesday. Talking to the media here, Chouhan alleged that the previous Congress government had not given even a single penny to the farmers under the Crop Insurance Scheme.

He accused the Congress of framing such rules for the scheme that no farmer was able to get money.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“However, the BJP government had deposited Rs 17000 crore into the accounts of farmers under the Crop Insurance Scheme in two years”, he claimed.

He said, “Vachan Patra (election manifesto) of Congress was a bundle of lies. Nath had not fulfilled the manifesto even after one and a half years tenure of his government. You have ditched, you lied, you confused people. You should tell which promise was fulfilled by you”.

'The film Chouhan is acting in will come to an end in six months'

Replying to the questions, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath accused Chouhan of lying and said that the film he is acting in will end in six months.

“I ask you a question, in your manifesto you had promised to make sure 100 percent purchase of pulse crops. Is your government buying 100 percent crops from the farmers?” Kamal Nath said in a tweet.

Notably, from the past few days, CM has been asking one question from Kamal Nath everyday and seeking his reply.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)