Madhya Pradesh: Child Rights Panel comes up with rules to avoid repetition of Bhopal shelter home incident

BHOPAL: The death of a 16-year-old inmate in the Nehru Nagar shelter home has prompted the Madhya Pradesh Child Rights protection Commission to come up with new guidelines and rules for running the shelter homes in the state and avert repetition of any such tragic incident.

Deputation of a permanent counselor, two caretakers, an observer for monitoring medicines prescribed for inmates are some of the recommendations that the commissions intend to send to the department of Women and Child development.

The development comes following the death of a 16-year-old the Nehru Nagar shelter inmate. The girl, a witness in Pyare Miyan sex racket case, had died of sleeping pill overdose a fortnight back. A team of the Commission visited the shelter home to look into quality of life at shelter homes, facilities provided to the inmates. While the basic facilities at the center would be upgraded to make life more comfortable for its inmates, certain guidelines would be set to ensure their safety and security.

The commission had found that the incidents could have been averted if there were certain facilities in place at the shelter home. A special investigation team (SIT) probe is underway into the incident.