Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh in Sirali village on Saturday

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is to reach a tribal village Sirali on Saturday to perform Bhoomi Pujan of several construction works. A local tribal family will host CM for lunch. Chouhan may announce few proposed projects on the demand of the villagers, said the sources.

Collector Chandramohan Thakur, superintendent of police Mayank Awasthi, BJP’s rural in charge Raghunath Singh Bhati, Mandal head Gopalpur Dinesh Sharma and others were present during the inspection.

He will also talk to the school students and listen to their problems.

Chouhan’s son Kartikeya Singh Chouhan had come to the village after the 2018 polls as BJP won big from the village. Only one vote was cast in the favour of the Congress’ candidate, Bhati told Free Press.

During Kartikeya’s visit, the villagers had told him about their problems. CM’s visit may resolve those problems, he added.

Bhati told Free Press that Chouhan will perform Bhoomi Pujan of the 6-km Sankota roadway, sports ground worth Rs 3.20 lakh, Shanti Dham worth Rs 2.45, Anganwadi building worth Rs 9.5 lakh and other projects.

CM may announce new buildings for primary and middle schools and expansion of pipeline in the village, added Bhati.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:13 AM IST