Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh flags off Kranti Surya Gaurav Yatra from Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday flagged off Kranti Surya Gaurav Yatra from the birthplace of freedom fighter Tantya Bhil in Badoda Ahir village in Pandhana of Khandwa district.

Chouhan along with state BJP president VD Sharma and others put soil of Tantya Mama’s birthday in an urn, which will be carried out throughout the Yatra.

The state government has been taking out Kranti Surya Gaur Yatra from two places- one is from the birthplace of Tantya Mama and second is from Bajna in Ratlam. The Yatra will conclude on December 4, where a programme to mark the martyrdom of Tantya Mama will be held.

Chouhan said that the aim of the yatra is to tell the people about the story of bravery of freedom fighter tantya mama. “Yatra will move through villages, where people will be told about the story of valour of Tantya Mama, who sacrificed his life for the freedom of the country,” he said.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 05:23 PM IST