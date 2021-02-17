Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reaches Uma Bharti’s residence to discuss demand for ban on liquor

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met his former counterpart Uma Bharti at her residence after a long time on Wednesday. Uma had recently demanded a total ban on the sale of liquor in the state. She is going to launch a public awareness campaign from March 8 in connection with her demand. According to sources, Chouhan’s meeting with Uma was related to that.

Chouhan spoke to Uma about various drives launched to keep the state liquor-free. There has always been political animosity between Uma and Chouhan. She has put the government in a dilemma by announcing that she will launch a campaign for total prohibition of liquor.

After her announcement in 2018 that she would not contest the Lok Sabha elections, Uma has lost political relevance in the BJP at the national level. Her announcement to launch a campaign for a ban on the sale of liquor is seen as an effort to return to mainstream politics.