Madhya Pradesh: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses grief over loss of 8 lives in accident in Rajasthan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of eight people in an accident in Rajasthan's Tonk district.

The victims were residents of Rajgarh in MP and were returning home, according to Rajasthan police. The accident took place on National Highway-12 at 2.15 am, when a jeep full of passengers was hit by a trailer truck from behind.

Eight people died on the spot and four others received injuries, an official from Tonk Sadar police station said. Chouhan wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident and prayed to God for the peace of the departed souls, a public relations department official here said.