 Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh By-polls On November 13; Candidate Names Awaited
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh By-polls On November 13; Candidate Names Awaited

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh By-polls On November 13; Candidate Names Awaited

Congress, BJP yet to announce names of candidates from Vijaypur and Budhni.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India has decided to conduct the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Chhattisgarh on November 13. The by-polls will be held a week before Maharashtra Assembly elections are due on November 20.

Two assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh—Budhni and Vijaipur—will go for the by-polls on November 13. Budhni is a bastion of Union Minister and longest serving CM of MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The seat fell vacant after Shivraj won the Lok Sabha elections from Vidisha in June 2024.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: BJP & Congress Begin Preparations For Upcoming Bypolls
article-image

Congress, BJP yet to announce names

The BJP is yet to announce the names of the candidates. The name of Shivraj's elder son, Kartikey Singh Chouhan, has been doing the rounds to take over the father's legacy in Budhni; however, amid the BJP's policy against 'Parivarwad', nothing can be said as of now.

FPJ Shorts
Varun Dhawan Hopes Bollywood Offers More Action Roles To Him: 'Only South Industry Is Giving Me Great Opportunities Right Now'
Varun Dhawan Hopes Bollywood Offers More Action Roles To Him: 'Only South Industry Is Giving Me Great Opportunities Right Now'
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad To Attend SCO Meet: Know His Schedule
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad To Attend SCO Meet: Know His Schedule
'Mujhe Nahi Pata Vivian Dsena Kaun Hai, Ungli Tod Dunga': Rajat Dalal Gets Into Ugly Spat With Bigg Boss 18 Co Contestant
'Mujhe Nahi Pata Vivian Dsena Kaun Hai, Ungli Tod Dunga': Rajat Dalal Gets Into Ugly Spat With Bigg Boss 18 Co Contestant
Game Of Thrones's Iron Throne Replica Sells For $1.5 Million At An Auction
Game Of Thrones's Iron Throne Replica Sells For $1.5 Million At An Auction

Similarly, Vijaypur became due for bypolls after former Congress winner and current Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat defected the party and joined the BJP. It is said that the saffron party will most likely field Rawat from the Vijaypur assembly seat and obey his condition he put forth before exiting the Congress and joining the BJP.

Congress, too, is yet to announce the names of the candidates for both seats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh By-polls On November 13; Candidate Names Awaited

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh By-polls On November 13; Candidate Names Awaited

Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Slaps Cop Over Wrong Vehicle Parking In Maihar, Arrested (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Slaps Cop Over Wrong Vehicle Parking In Maihar, Arrested (WATCH)

MP Shocker: 80-Year-Old Woman & Her Daughter Killed While Defending Late-Night Robbery Attempt In...

MP Shocker: 80-Year-Old Woman & Her Daughter Killed While Defending Late-Night Robbery Attempt In...

MP: Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary To Introduce Cheetahs As Efforts To Boost Tourism, Says Mandsaur...

MP: Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary To Introduce Cheetahs As Efforts To Boost Tourism, Says Mandsaur...

MP: Parked Bus Catches Fire In Gwalior Minutes After Passengers Alight

MP: Parked Bus Catches Fire In Gwalior Minutes After Passengers Alight