Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh By-polls On November 13; Candidate Names Awaited

Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India has decided to conduct the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Chhattisgarh on November 13. The by-polls will be held a week before Maharashtra Assembly elections are due on November 20.

Two assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh—Budhni and Vijaipur—will go for the by-polls on November 13. Budhni is a bastion of Union Minister and longest serving CM of MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The seat fell vacant after Shivraj won the Lok Sabha elections from Vidisha in June 2024.

Congress, BJP yet to announce names

The BJP is yet to announce the names of the candidates. The name of Shivraj's elder son, Kartikey Singh Chouhan, has been doing the rounds to take over the father's legacy in Budhni; however, amid the BJP's policy against 'Parivarwad', nothing can be said as of now.

Similarly, Vijaypur became due for bypolls after former Congress winner and current Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat defected the party and joined the BJP. It is said that the saffron party will most likely field Rawat from the Vijaypur assembly seat and obey his condition he put forth before exiting the Congress and joining the BJP.

Congress, too, is yet to announce the names of the candidates for both seats.