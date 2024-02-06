Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur's Missing Girl Recovered From Maharashtra |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A girl reported missing from her house in Bamanaura police station was recovered from Maharashtra and handed her over to her family, the police said on Monday. The police took the action under Operation Muskan. According to reports, an unidentified man took her to Rajangaon city in Pune district in Maharashtra. The parents of the girl lodged a complaint about her missing on December 30.

Bamanoura police station in-charge Manoj Goyal said that the accused had been taken into custody on the basis of the girl’s complaint. A case was registered against the accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. After his arrest, the man was sent to jail.

Stolen goods recovered

A man was arrested and stolen ornaments were recovered from his possession. In-charge of Bamanaura police station Manoj Goyal said that a 50-year-old man went to Delhito earn a living two months ago.

When he returned home on February 2, he found the lock of his chest broken and gold and silver ornaments missing. He lodged a complaint at the police station. The police worked out the case within 24 hours of lodging the complaint and recovered the stolen goods worth Rs 80,000.