MP Polity: BJP Observers To Visit 6 Lok Sabha Constituencies Today

BJP | Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party appointed observers for six Lok Sabha seats on Monday who will visit concerned constituencies on Tuesday. They will hold parleys with leaders and workers to know who can be the best candidate from their constituency. After talking to local leaders and workers, the observers will submit report to the party.

Out of six Lok Sabha seats, five seats fell vacant after resignation of sitting BJP MPs. They resigned following their election to Madhya Pradesh Assembly. According to information, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Vinod Gotia have been appointed observers for Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat.

Minister Rajendra Shukla and Hemant Khandelwal have been named observers for Morena Lok Sabha seat. For Sidhi Lok Sabha seat, BJP has appointed former ministers Ajay Vishnoi and Sampatiya Uikey. Ex-minister Gopal Bhargava and higher education minister Inder Singh Parmar have been named observers for Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat.

Minister Rakesh Singh and former minister Archana Chitnis have been made observers for Hoshangabad Lok Sabha seat. In box Poll committee meet on Feb 7 The state BJP election committee will hold a meeting on February 7 for discussion on suitable candidates for six Lok Sabha seats. The committee members will also take feedback from incharges of six LS seats and know their views.