MP: Congress' Tribal Leader Ekta Thakur Joins BJP In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress’ tribal leader Ekta Thakur has left the party and joined BJP on Monday. She was given the party membership in Jabalpur in the presence of Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma, former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state PWD minister Rakesh Singh and other party dignitaries.

Talking about the reason behind leaving the Congress party, Thakur said that though the party gave her ticket from Sihora seat in assembly elections but later, she was left on her own. Thakur alleged that no Congress leader supported her assembly election campaign.

She also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the Ram temple constructed under his leadership is a matter of pride for everyone.

Training guns at her erstwhile party, she said, “No one thought it right that Congress rejected the invitation to Ram Temple consecration ceremony.”

More people will leave Congress in future

She also claimed that more people will leave Congress in future.

Thakur further alleged that despite being in Rahul Gandhi's team, Congress leaders did not support her and state Congress chief Jitu Patwari is also not giving time to meet.

“I am associated with BJP as a common worker. Whatever responsibility I get, I will do it with dedication,” she added.