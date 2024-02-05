 MP Weather Update: Light Rain Occurred In Gwalior, Satna & More; Sunshine In Bhopal & Indore
According to the Meteorological Department, there may be drizzle in Sagar, Rewa divisions on Monday.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to Western Disturbance, the weather of the state remained changed on Sunday. Light rain occurred in many cities including Gwalior, Sheopur Kalan, Bhind, Satna and Naugaon. The effect of heat was seen in most of the cities of the state including Bhopal and Indore. The day temperature crossed 30 degrees in more than 15 cities. There may be light drizzle in Sagar and Rewa divisions on Monday. There will be sunshine in the rest of the state.

According to the Meteorological Department, there may be drizzle in Sagar, Rewa divisions on Monday. During this period, there will be clouds in some parts of the state and bright sunshine at some places.

Senior meteorologist Dr. Vedprakash Singh said that farmers in areas where rain and lightning are expected have been advised about their crops.

Day temperature higher for the first time

On Sunday, the day temperature was more than 30 degrees in 15 cities of the state including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain. This is the first time in January-February that the effect of heat during the day has been seen in so many cities. The temperature was 30.9 degrees in Bhopal, 30.7 degrees in Indore and 30.5 degrees in Ujjain. At the same time, due to change in weather in Gwalior, the mercury was recorded at 23 degrees. The mercury was recorded above 30 degrees in Umaria, Betul, Damoh, Narmadapuram, Sagar, and above 31 degrees in Seoni, Khargone, Khandwa, Mandla, Dhar and Ratlam.

