Madhya Pradesh: Check administrative terrorism, NAM to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Nagarik Adhikar Manch president Abhay Chopra and convener Shailendra Singh Chouhan submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, home minister, district collector and sub-divisional magistrate.

They demanded that strict action be taken officers for unleashing ëadministrative terrorismí under the political influence.

The forum alleged that due to political pressure the officials have failed to initiate the process of making Nagda a district and the same should be expedited.

They cited a recent case in which the High Court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 against the administration for acting contrary to the records given by the police and the legal provisions of the case. The forum demanded that the officials who prepared false documents in this case be booked.

They alleged that several false cases were registered against the innocent people while criminals were released under political pressure due to the ongoing administrative terrorism.

Many serious criminals have not been prosecuted. While there are cases which have been resolved in the court but the records like those of petty thieves are not being deliberately amended by the police.

They alleged that criminal cases were registered contrary to the provisions of the Gunda List. Many persons were falsely booked under the Scheduled Castes Atrocities Act and false cases were made against the leaders and workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal.

They alleged that flouting corona norms over 500 people carried out plantation at Mandi police station without permission and a meeting comprising of people in large numbers was organised at Rangoli Garden. The forum demanded stringent action against the flouters.

They also demanded the government to issue appropriate orders to protect the fundamental rights of the people and bring an end to the administrative terrorism.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:01 AM IST