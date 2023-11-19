Madhya Pradesh: Chandrayaan 3 Scientist Advises Students To Get Good Marks

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The young scientist of Chandrayaan-3 mission, Dharvendra Pratap Yadav, was welcomed in the auditorium of the local Saint SRS Public Higher Secondary School on Saturday. When Yadav reached his ancestral home in Agra on the occasion of Diwali, he was given a rousing welcome there.

He was in Ganj Basoda with his wife Sanghamitra Yadav who belongs to the city. Yadav, who works for ISRO, has been associated with Chandrayaan 3, Chandrayaan 2 and Adityayan. Yadav has worked as project manager of Chandrayaan 3.

He said that he could successfully work for the Chandrayaan 3 because of the blessings of the people. Crores of people prayed for the success of the missing, he said.

Hard work as well as proper direction is necessary to achieve success, he told the students of class 11and 12 of the school. When the mission Chandrayaan 2 failed, there was disappointment, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the scientists not to lose heart and to go ahead with the Chandrayaan 3, he said.

According to Yadav, if the students want to become scientists, they should work hard to get good marks in their class 12 examinations. Similarly they have to get good marks in B Tech, Yadav said, adding that if they get a degree from IIT, they can get a post of scientist in ISRO

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Muhurat Auction Starts In Krishi Upaj Mandi

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)