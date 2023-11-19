Madhya Pradesh: Muhurat Auction Starts In Krishi Upaj Mandi  

Process for ‘muhurt soude’ (auspicious deals) was conducted in the presence of traders at Chimanganj Mandi in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Muhurat auction started in the Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi (KUMS) here on Saturday. The highest bid in the auction was for a gram bullock cart worth Rs 16,113. Muhurt rates of soybean and wheat were auctioned at Rs 8,551 and Rs 3,651 per quintal, respectively.

After Diwali, farmers started reaching the market with bullock carts two days in advance for the auction of good time. Due to the code of conduct, this time Muhurat deals were done in the market business itself. Muhurat deals were done on Saturday after Diwali in KUMS Ujjain Chimanganj agricultural produce market.

Traders performed aarti at Ganesh temple and purchased soybean, wheat, gram and urad at high prices in the market. Soybean was sold at Rs 8,551 per quintal. Dollar gram is sold at Rs 16,113, wheat at Rs 3,551, maize at Rs 5,101 and jowar at Rs 4,551 per quintal.

KUMS Ujjain Chimanganj resumed on Saturday after a seven-day break. In fact, due to Diwali holiday being held on Friday, the Muhurat deals were done on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, after offering prayers, the traders started the market. A large number of farmers have come here to sell their crops. Traders took tokens through the lottery system and Muhurat deals started in the morning. Then traders bid for wheat, gram, sorghum, maize and soybean.

