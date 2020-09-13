Madhya Pradesh: Central discom first to adopt e-office in India

Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company (central discom) has become the first power distribution company in the country to adopt e-office system. It is effectively being run in corporate office, offices of regional chief general manager and circles. The company has been e-filing and doing correspondence through NIC e-office system from 27 July. The e-office system has been running for the last one-and-a-half months.

More than a dozen IT applications are operational in central discom along with the e-office system. In the e-applications created by the company, all the consumers of HT and LT, agricultural consumers, non-domestic consumers and other categories are being provided new connections along with increase/decrease in load through online application.

Similarly, many options of online bill payment have been made available to consumers, which are being used by about 7 to 8 lakh consumers. Many applications such as bill payment facility, UPAY app, maintenance app, self meter reading facility, enterprise resources planning have been implemented in the company through Common Service Centre in the villages.

State energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar shifted the functioning of the office from traditional file works to e-office system during the Corona period.

Due to e-office system, consumers are getting speedy redressal and time is being saved in office work. At the same time, absence of physical movement of files is avoided. This keeps infections at bay.