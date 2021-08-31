e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10:48 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: CBI sentences eight people in Vyapam Scam

The convicts have been penalized with Rs 10,000 each.
ANI
Representative Photo

Representative Photo

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday sentenced eight people to seven years of imprisonment each for rigging a Police recruitment test conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board in 2013, better known by its Hindi acronym Vyapam.

The convicts have been penalized with Rs 10,000 each.

The Vyapam scam involved fraud in Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board that was unearthed in 2013.

It involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for the selection of medical students and the state government employees.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Man attacked at graveyard in Harda district; six booked

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10:48 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal