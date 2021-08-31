Madhya Pradesh: CBI sentences eight people in Vyapam Scam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday sentenced eight people to seven years of imprisonment each for rigging a Police recruitment test conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board in 2013, better known by its Hindi acronym Vyapam.

The convicts have been penalized with Rs 10,000 each.

The Vyapam scam involved fraud in Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board that was unearthed in 2013.

It involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for the selection of medical students and the state government employees.

