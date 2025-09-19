 Madhya Pradesh: CBI Arrests Smuggler Of Dhamnod Forest Range's Sandalwood
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: CBI Arrests Smuggler Of Dhamnod Forest Range's Sandalwood

Madhya Pradesh: CBI Arrests Smuggler Of Dhamnod Forest Range's Sandalwood

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an alleged sandalwood smuggler from Bahadurgarh, Haryana

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: CBI Arrests Smuggler Of Dhamnod Forest Range's Sandalwood |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an alleged sandalwood smuggler from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, said officials on Friday.

The absconding accused, Rajkumar Sharma, was wanted in a case of smuggling of 15,350.55 kgs of sandalwood from the Dhamnod Forest Range of the state. 

The CBI had registered the case on August 20, 2024, under the Indian Forest Act, 1927, and the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, in the matter of smuggling the above quantity of sandalwood in 504 pieces and launched an investigation. 

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut September 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In PGBT Road, Firdos Nagar, Tilak Nagar &...
article-image

During the investigation, the CBI identified six as accused: Bakthavatchalam, B. Balamurgan, Thamim Ansari, Shiv Kumar, Rajkumar Sharma, and Ishwar Chander Sharma.

FPJ Shorts
India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players Led By Suryakumar Yadav Shake Hands, Hug Oman Squad After Escaping Huge Upset
India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players Led By Suryakumar Yadav Shake Hands, Hug Oman Squad After Escaping Huge Upset
'His Presence There Is Not A Violation': PCB Defends Its Media Manager After ICC Threatens Action For Recording Interaction With Andy Pycroft
'His Presence There Is Not A Violation': PCB Defends Its Media Manager After ICC Threatens Action For Recording Interaction With Andy Pycroft
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹72 Lakh Near Ghansoli Railway Station
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹72 Lakh Near Ghansoli Railway Station
UP To Host Village-Level Job Fairs For First Time, Starting September in Meerut Division
UP To Host Village-Level Job Fairs For First Time, Starting September in Meerut Division

It filed its chargesheet on December 20, 2024, against the six before the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Dharampuri, District Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

The court issued arrest warrants against all the accused persons who were absconding. Acting on specific information, the CBI arrested Rajkumar Sharma on Wednesday from Bahadurgarh on the strength of a Non-Bailable Warrant issued by the court. He will be produced on transit remand before the court, officials said. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: CBI Arrests Smuggler Of Dhamnod Forest Range's Sandalwood

Madhya Pradesh: CBI Arrests Smuggler Of Dhamnod Forest Range's Sandalwood

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Poachers Elusive, Forest Officials Grapple With Unsolved Cases

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Poachers Elusive, Forest Officials Grapple With Unsolved Cases

Trafficking Racket In Bhopal: Gang Got Girls Hooked On Drugs, Forced Them Into Sex Trade

Trafficking Racket In Bhopal: Gang Got Girls Hooked On Drugs, Forced Them Into Sex Trade

‘Money Goes To Foreign Companies,’ Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Appeals People To Stop Online...

‘Money Goes To Foreign Companies,’ Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Appeals People To Stop Online...

Nearly 16% Bhopal Municipal Corporation Garbage Vehicles Still Collect Mixed Waste

Nearly 16% Bhopal Municipal Corporation Garbage Vehicles Still Collect Mixed Waste