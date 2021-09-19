Madhya Pradesh: GM and five other officials of Birla Hospital booked over the death of judge's wife in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A case of cheating and forgery has been registered at Gola Ka Mandir against six people including the GM, director and executive of Birla Hospital in Gwalior.

Judge Arun Tomar alleged that the number of Remdesivir doses due and written in the bill were not administered to her wife, causing her death. He also accused the hospital of stealing patient’s jewellery.

Arun Tomar, a resident of a posh township located on Sachin Tendulkar Marg in the city, is the judge in consumer forum.

On 19 April, he admitted wife Sarla Tomar for treatment at Birla Hospital where Sarla died of Covid on 29 April.

The hospital management gave him a bill of Rs 3.36 lakh.

After depositing the bill amount, the hospital management handed over the body and her belongings to them.

A few days after the incident, when Arun Tomar checked the bag, he found the jewellery missing.

“My wife was wearing two rings in her hand. One had a diamond. There were no other ornaments in the bag,” said the judge.

While cross checking the bills of the hospital, he found that the hospital management had cheated him of 74 thousand rupees by making fake bills.

I talked to the hospital management but to no avail. I then lodged a complaint at the police station, said the judge.

After investigating the complaint, a case of cheating has been registered against Birla Hospital's GM Govind Deora, Director SS Desai and Senior Executive Officer Ved Prakash Pandey and three others.

