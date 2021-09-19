Madhya Pradesh: Development work starts in 'disputed' Pushpa Vihar Colony-835, owners get possession

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The owners of plots in Pushpa Vihar Colony crossed one more hurdle when the development work like commissioning of drainage, waterline and road construction started. Of the 1000 disputed plots of the colony, the possession of the plots is given to 835 legitimate owners so far.



Under the anti-mafia drive, district administration launched an operation give disputed plots to its legitimate owners. Jagdish Jalodia, cooperative inspector, informed that the screening of the remaining genuine plot owners is being underway. However, we have availed the possession letter to 835 plots owners so far.

He said that the committee constituted by the district administration by incorporating members of Plot Owners Struggle Committee and the officials of the district administration floated tenders. Resultantly,

the infrastructure development work of the colony, including commissioning of water and drainage line and roads construction has started.

MLA Mahendra Hardia said that now we have crossed another step of hurdles by starting of the development work of the colony.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:05 AM IST