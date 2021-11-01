Madhya Pradesh: Candidates protest delay in appointments to government schools

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of candidate selected for government schools across the state that were put on hold citing court orders staged a day long sit-in at Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) office on Monday.

Convener of the selected teachers, Shiv Jayswal said that the school education department has not released the appointment letters of 13% candidates from the selected list citing court orders.

“The High Court has nowhere said in its order to hold 13% posts of teachers. Officials of the school education department failed to show the copy of the court order. Because of their (school education) fault over 600 selected teachers have not been issued joining letters,” said Shiv.

Over four dozen selected teachers from across the state gathered at the DPI office for the whole day. In the evening, commission DPI, Abhay Verma arrived at his office and had a brief interaction with protesting candidates.

One of the selected teachers said that the commissioner did not commit anything and left everything on court but he failed to show the court order.

Commissioner Abhay Verma said that the matter was sub judice therefore he cannot comment.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh power sector employees boycott work to press for five-point demand

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 11:32 PM IST