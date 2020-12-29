Madhya Pradesh Cabinet okays Religious Freedom Bill, 11 Ordinances

Bhopal: The state Cabinet gave green light to 12 Ordinances including the Religious Freedom Bill on Tuesday. Those Ordinances were supposed to be put up in the form of bills in the winter session of the Assembly. Nevertheless, since the session has been adjourned, Ordinances have been made.

Once Governor Anandiben Patel puts her seal on the Ordinances they will become laws.

After the Religious Freedom Bill becomes a law, the government will be armed with a stringent rule to deal with Love Jihad cases.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it would be a big step to stop Love Jihad.

The cabinet also approved the Punishment for Food Adulteration (Amendment) Act. When it becomes a law, the food and medicine adulterators will be sentenced to life imprisonment. Apart from that, those who sell expiry date food stuff and medicines will be sentenced to five years' jail term.

The cabinet also approved Public Services Guarantee (Amendment) Act.

According to the law, if any work does not get permission under the Public Services Guarantee Act within time limit, it will be deemed as permitted.

The other important Ordinances that received cabinet nod included State Backward Commission (Amend) Ordinance, MP VAT Second Amendment Ordinance, MP Motor Spirit Amendment Ordinance, MP Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Ordinance, and Bhoj University (Amendment) Ordinance.