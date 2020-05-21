Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Only Congressmen should get tickets, say party leaders

Bhopal: Some leaders in the Congress may throw cold water on party’s plan to field rebel BJP leaders in the ensuing by-elections.

They have put up a demand before former chief minister Kamal Nath that only Congress leaders should be given tickets for the by-polls.

They said those who have crossed over to the Congress from the BJP should not be given tickets.

Nath is discussing the by-elections with the party leaders and has assured them that tickets will be given to party candidates on the basis of internal survey report.

Everyone has to accept the candidates who have passed through the survey.

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma said a few leaders raised the issue that those who had slugged it out for the party for years should be given tickets.

Old party leaders should be given tickets from every constituency where the by-polls are held, barring a few, Verma said.

Former leader of opposition in the House, Ajay Singh, also twitted that those who have worked for the party should be honoured.

The party has suffered because of the opportunists who should be kept away.

There should not be any place for party-hoppers in the Congress and that party men should strictly follow discipline, Singh twitted.

Every party worker should be accountable, he wrote.

Vote for Cong now, defeat it later: Digvijaya

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh made an emotional appeal to people through social media that they should not vote for those who have back-stabbed the Congress.

“If you wish you may defeat the Congress but do not do it this time,” Singh wrote.

If 22 former Congress legislators who have crossed over to the BJP win, it will weaken the democracy, the former chief minister wrote.

So, every party will buy legislators and form government, reducing the people’s power, he wrote.

Singh wrote that it was the last chance to save democracy and after that the Congress supporter might vote for their party and BJP followers do it for their party.

Nevertheless, these 22 party-hoppers should be defeated, he wrote.