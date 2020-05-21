Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Congress brings back Prashant Kishor to take on BJP, moves war room to Gwalior

Smarting after losing power 15 months after a narrow victory, Congress is looking to give BJP a bloody nose in the upcoming bypolls. To avenge the defeat, the Congress is pulling out all punches to win the 24 bypolls.

It has roped in Indian politics’ only wunderkind strategist for the bypoll campaign. Prashant Kishor was in-charge when MP Congress pipped BJP after years in the wilderness.

Interestingly, the war room will be based in Gwalior and not Bhopal. The Congress is also looking to put up strong candidates to counter BJP.

Potential battles:

Rahul Bhaiya vs Govind Singh Rajput

If party leaders are to be believed, then the opposition leader of Ajay Singh 'Rahul Bhaiya' is being considered to contest the by-election in Surkhi against Govind Singh Rajput, the minister of Shivraj government.

Premchand Guddu vs Tulsi Silawat

The Congress is seriously considering fighting former MP Premchand Guddu against another minister, Tulsi Silawat. Guddu has been an MLA in the past, from the Sanveer seat reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

Guddu joined the BJP in the last election. The party gave the assembly ticket to his son Ajay Borasi.

Congress can field strong candidates in some other seats as well. The party is considering a Brahmin leader from Badnawar against Kshatriya leader Pradyuman Singh Tomar in Gwalior.