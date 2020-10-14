Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Only 2 women among 30 BJP’s star campaigners

The BJP on Wednesday announced its list of star campaigners for assembly by-elections in the state. The list includes chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP chief VD Sharma and Jyotiraditya Scindia. BJP’s national senior vice-president Dushyant Gautam has also found a place in the list besides state incharge Vinay Sahastrabuddhe.

The list has 30 names of which only two are women. Besides Uma Bharati, Yashodhara Raje Scindia has been included. Minister Meena Singh, former ministers Archana Chitnis and Ranjana Baghel, state general secretary Kavita Patidar and other women leaders of the party could not find place in the list.