Madhya Pradesh: BJP launches #MainBhiShivraj campaign against Cong leader Dinesh Gurjar's comment

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Tuesday launched the #MainBhiShivraj (I am Shivraj too) campaign in protest against Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar who had alleged that BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan comes from a "poverty-stricken family" (bhooka nanga) and had amassed wealth by ripping off farmers.

The BJP has now started a campaign that will be run on social media and through other means. Hoardings have come up with a picture of the Chief Minister with the caption--"'If being poor is a crime' then #MainBhiShivraj". The hoarding will be used in the by-elections for the Sanwer Assembly constituency of Indore While addressing a press conference, Gaurav Ranadive, BJP president of Indore city said, "If it is a crime to be poor, then I am also Shivraj." "Kamal Nath may be the top industrialist but Shivraj Singh is the son of a poor, farmer, villagers of Madhya Pradesh. Shivraj is the voice of the downtrodden, the exploited, and the deprived. If sending money in the account of the poor to help them falls under the category of 'poverty-stricken', then Shivraj ji did this. He supported the poor, gave loans to the farmers at zero per cent interest," said Ranadive.

"If doing all this is a crime then we all are Shivraj. We will run a campaign '#MainBhiShivraj', which will last for 24 hours. It will also be run on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and other social media," he added.Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar had alleged that while former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is a highly successful industrialist, the current CM, and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan comes from a "poverty-stricken family" (bhooka nanga) and has amassed huge wealth by ripping off farmers.

Gurjar, in a speech given on October 11, had levelled the allegations against the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

"Kamal Nath is India's number two industrialist. Unlike Shivraj, he is not from a poverty-stricken household. Shivraj had 5 acres of land, now he has thousands of acres as he has been drinking farmers' blood," Gurjar had said.