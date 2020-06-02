Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Kailash Vijayvargiya to ensure BJP win in Malwa, meets CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Congress may have braced up for the by-elections, but the BJP is not lagging behind in preparations.

National general secretary of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya has been given the responsibility for the five seats in Malwa region.

He on Tuesday had a discussion on byelections with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party’s state unit president VD Sharma and organisation general secretary Suhas Bhagat.

Out of 24, five seats of Malwa region belong to Badnawar in Dhar, Sanwer in Indore, Hatpiplya in Devas and Subasra and Agar in Mandsaur district.

Vijayvargiya has influence in the Malwa region. So, he has been given the responsibility of this area.

Premchand Guddu, who has recently crossed over to the Congress from the BJP, is also known expert in handling elections. Only Vijayvargiya match Guddu’s election management capacity.

Both Vijayvargiya and Chouhan discussed about the ministry expansion. Vijayvargiya wants his supporters Ramesh Mendola and Omprakash Saklecha, an MLA from Javad, should be inducted in the cabinet.

Vijayvargiya also met former minister Deepak Joshi who is angry with the party organisation. He lost Vidhan Sabha elections in Hatpiplya.

Manoj Choudhary who has crossed over to the BJP from the Congress is all set to get tickets for the by-election. Joshi is worried about is future.

Vijayvargiya told journalists that since there was no rebellion in the BJP, there would be no question to quell it.

Joshi belongs to such a family whose loyalty to the BJP is beyond question.

About the ministry expansion he said Tulsi Silawat was made minister to represent Indore.