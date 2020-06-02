Madhya Pradesh: Former BJP MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat targets MLA Rajyawardhan Dattigaon over loyalty

Badnawar

Amid ongoing pandemic, problem for BJP and former Congress rebel MLA Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon in Badnawar might increase manifold ahead by-poll as former BJP MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat opened front against Dattigaon.

Launching a sharp attack, Shekhawat who looked in no mood to let Dattigaon go unpunished warned him to stop fooling innocent Badnawar people. It is to remember that Dattigaon who contested on Congress ticket in 2018 Assembly elections defeated BJP candidate Shekhawat by a whopping margin of more than 41 thousand votes.

However, recently Dattigaon joined BJP along with 21 other MLAs in the state which led to the downfall of Kamal Nath government in the state.

Addressing media persons here in Badnawar and expressing his resentment, he said we people here know why Dattigaon shifted his loyalty to BJP. On questioning whether he and his supporters accept him and bring all party workers together, Shekhawat said that both BJP and Congress had different principals and ideology and he is strictly following his own party ideology. He won’t bother who is joining his party and who is leaving; he will always remain loyal to his party.

When asked whether Dattigaon contacted him after joining BJP, Shekhawat said that he hardly bothers who is contacting him. It all depends on other people, said he.

Replying to media query whether is it possible for Dattigaon to get a ministerial berth and he being barred of party ticket during the forthcoming by-polls, Shekhawat said that he never had greed for ministry, but he is and will always work for his party.

Marketing society former chairman Narayan Singh Devara and others were also present in the conference.