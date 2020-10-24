Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Goods, cash over Rs 15 crore seized from poll bound areas

Teams of police, excise and income tax department have seized illicit liquor, gold, silver, drugs and cash worth Rs 15.16 crore from different parts of the state. All this was meant to influence bypolls in 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. Of the total seizure, Rs 2.64 crore is cash.

According to Election Commission officials, teams of district administration, expenditure observers and general observers are keeping a close eye on cash flow and other goods that may influence voters.

About 6.23 lakh litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 6.79 crore have been seized from poll bound areas. Moreover, contraband drugs worth Rs 1.22 crore too have been seized by enforcement agencies.

Precious metal including gold and silver worth Rs 31.59 lakh were seized during transit to different destinations in poll bound areas. Besides, seized other items worth Rs 4.20 crore including vehicles etc too were by law enforcement agencies.

Thus overall seizure by enforcement agencies has gone up to Rs 15.16 crore till date. The figure is likely to go up as there is more than a week left for polling. About half a dozen cases have been given to income tax department where cash discovered was more than Rs 10 lakh.

Election Commission has installed CCTV cameras at sensitive places and deputed flying squads and static teams to keep close eye on movement of cash and liquor in poll bound areas.

Election Commission had constituted 149 flying squads, 173 static surveillance teams and 80 video surveillance teams in 28 assembly constituencies falling in 19 districts in view of bypolls.

Seven assembly constituencies have been declared expenditure sensitive. They are Morena, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Karera, Anuppur and Sanwer. Four of the expenditure sensitive seats are being contested by sitting ministers - Tulsi Silawat, Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Imarti Devi and Bisahulal Singh.