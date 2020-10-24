Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Friend turns rival, poll outcome unpredictable in Gwalior

The Gwalior seat has proved to be BJP’s fortress. In last 11 assembly elections, BJP won five five times while Hindu Maha Sabha and Janta Party won two elections.

State energy minister is facing tough fight from his old friend and new rival Sunil Sharma in by-elections. After leaving Congress party, Tomar joined BJP. Sunil Sharma was close friend of Tomar and had campaigned for Tomar who contested election against BJP. Tomar won assembly election in 2018.

Now the situation had changed. Sunil is contesting election from Congress ticket and raising hurdles for Tomar. There is more to this contest. The minister who is known as staunch supporter of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is facing tough time in contesting the election with new friends like former MLA Jai Bhan Singh Pawaiya. Earlier, Pawaiya used to criticise Tomar and Scindia. Now, the situation had changed, Pawaiya is supporting Tomar and Scindia.

In Gwalior assembly constituency, voters change their choice in every assembly election.

The first assembly election was won by Hindu Mahasabha in 1951. The second election was won by Janta Party in 1977. Out of 11 elections, Congress won only four elections, BJP won five elections.

The Congress party won first election in 1980, second in 1993, third in 2008 and the last in 2018. Tomar won in 2008 and 2018. Now, he is contesting by-election from Gwalior seat on BJP ticket. What both the parties fear is sabotage and therefore treading cautiously.