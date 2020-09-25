Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Election dates to be announced on September 29

The dates for by-elections to 28 Assembly seats will be announced on September 29.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora who announced the dates for Bihar assembly elections on Friday told journalists that he would hold meeting for by-elections next Tuesday. The dates for by-polls will be announced after that, he said.

It is expected that voting for by-elections will be conducted in any phase of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections.

Arora, however, said some states, where by-polls will be held, complained about the corona-related problems.

Nevertheless, from the CEC’s statement it has been clear that the dates for by-polls will be announced on September 29.

Whether by-election of Biaora will be held along with that of 27 other seats will also be announced on that day.

Six months have passed since six seats fell vacant. By-elections to these seats could not be held because of the corona pandemic.

Twenty-five seats have fallen vacant because of resignation by the Congress legislators. Three constituencies will see by-polls due to passing away of three legislators.