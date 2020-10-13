Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Case against Congress, BJP candidates for violating Covid norms in Biaora

Rajgarh police on Tuesday registered case against Congress and BJP leader for violating Covid-19 guidelines. The FIR was registered against leaders on directives of Election Commission.

Rajgarh SP Pradeep Sharma said Congress candidate Ram Charan Dangi and BJP candidate Narayan Singh Pawar submitted nomination papers to contest bypolls from Biaora assembly seat.

During the process, they violated Covid-19 guideline as they took large number of their followers along with them in the nomination room for filing papers. FIRs were registered against them under Sections 188, 269 ,270 of IPC and Crisis Management Act, 2005, against both the leaders.