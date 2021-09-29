Madhya Pradesh bypolls: BJP sensed its defeat so making personal attacks on Kamal Nath, says Congress

BHOPAL: Verbal duel between the BJP and Congress has started heating up as bugle for the bypolls has been sounded in Madhya Pradesh. Attacking the ruling party, former minister Jitu Patwari said that BJP has sensed its defeat in the upcoming by-elections and so has started making personal attacks on ex-CM Kamal Nath.

Congress is winning the bypolls and BJP sensing it has become desperate, hitting below the belt, said the Congress leader. “They are making ungracious personal remarks on Kamal Nath. They are so frustrated that they have started asking for Nath’s caste,” said Patwari. BJP leaders including BJP state chief VD Sharma and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been saying that PCC chief Kamal Nath is absent from the battle turf in Madhya Pradesh, said Patwari.

“Voters of Madhya Pradesh are intelligent. They have given a befitting reply to the ruling dispensation in Damoh by- elections where they were defeated by huge margin. Same feat will be repeated in the upcoming bypolls,” he claimed.

Replying to a question on internal squabbling in the party in Punjab and Chhattisgarh, Patwari said that BJP should concentrate in Karnataka and Gujarat.

Congress seeks ban on CM’s rallies

Congress has demanded that rallies organised by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan should be stopped immediately. “Programmes and rallies organised in garb of celebration of PM Narendra Modi’s birthday should be stopped by the Election Commission. They are less of birthday celebrations and more of election rallies with electoral promises,” claimed Gupta.

