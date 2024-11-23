Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Results: BJP's Ramniwas Rawat Leads By 5478 Votes In Vijaypur; Congress, BJP In Neck-To-Neck Fight In Budhni

Ramniwas Rawat |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two seats—Budhni in Sehore and Vijaypur in Sheopur—voted to elect their respective leaders in byelections held on November 13. The vote counting has already started in these two seats on Saturday morning, and the final results are expected by evening.

Vijapur turned violent on polling day

Shivraj's Budhni witnessed a fight between Congress' Rajkumar Patel and BJP's Ramakant Bhargava. Similarly, Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra is giving a tough fight to the BJP's Ramnivas Rawat in Vijaypur.

Several incidents of violence were reported from both the assembly constituencies on the day of voting. Gunshots were fired, and hooglianisim was reported in Vijaypur as the people queued up to exercise their franchise.

After the voting concluded, some goons entered a village in Vijaypur and set ablaze shanties of villagers and cattle fodder.

भा.ज.पा. प्रत्याशी रामनिवास रावत के गुंडे विजयपुर के ग्राम कोटका पोलिंग बूथ के सामने बंदूक और हथियार के साथ बैठकर आदिवासी भाइयों और बहनों को वोट डालने से रोक रहे हैं, और पूरा प्रशासन मौन रहकर इस शर्मनाक घटनाक्रम का गवाह बन रहा है।



पूरे उपचुनाव में भाजपा की पुलिस और प्रशासन ने… pic.twitter.com/hqg90oaatI — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) November 13, 2024

Congress and BJP accused each other of resorting to violence to influence voting in their favour. Congress chief Jitu Patwari hit out at the BJP government and accused them of planning attacks by the goons.

"First the goons fired shots; now they are hurling abuses at women and hitting them with lathis," Patwari had posted on social media, tagging the Election Commission of India. He sought immediate action from the ECI.

विजयपुर में भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता कम और कलेक्टर-एसपी ज़्यादा मेहनत कर रहे हैं।



मोहन यादव जी, अब मध्य प्रदेश में सरकार नहीं, सर्कस चला रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/gfX0na1SQ7 — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) November 13, 2024

Updates at 10:30am

BJP's Ramnivas Rawat is leading against congress' Mukesh Malhotra by 5478 votes in Vijaypur.

On the contrary, Congress candidate Rajkumar Patel is leading by 953 votes in Budhni seat, giving a neck-to neck fight to BJP's Ramakant Bhargava.