 Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Results: BJP's Ramniwas Rawat Leads By 5478 Votes In Vijaypur; Congress, BJP In Neck-To-Neck Fight In Budhni
After the voting concluded, some goons entered a village in Vijaypur and set ablaze shanties of villagers, cattle fodder.

Saturday, November 23, 2024
Ramniwas Rawat |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two seats—Budhni in Sehore and Vijaypur in Sheopur—voted to elect their respective leaders in byelections held on November 13. The vote counting has already started in these two seats on Saturday morning, and the final results are expected by evening.

Vijapur turned violent on polling day

Shivraj's Budhni witnessed a fight between Congress' Rajkumar Patel and BJP's Ramakant Bhargava. Similarly, Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra is giving a tough fight to the BJP's Ramnivas Rawat in Vijaypur.

Several incidents of violence were reported from both the assembly constituencies on the day of voting. Gunshots were fired, and hooglianisim was reported in Vijaypur as the people queued up to exercise their franchise.

After the voting concluded, some goons entered a village in Vijaypur and set ablaze shanties of villagers and cattle fodder.

Congress and BJP accused each other of resorting to violence to influence voting in their favour. Congress chief Jitu Patwari hit out at the BJP government and accused them of planning attacks by the goons.

"First the goons fired shots; now they are hurling abuses at women and hitting them with lathis," Patwari had posted on social media, tagging the Election Commission of India. He sought immediate action from the ECI.

Updates at 10:30am

BJP's Ramnivas Rawat is leading against congress' Mukesh Malhotra by 5478 votes in Vijaypur.

On the contrary, Congress candidate Rajkumar Patel is leading by 953 votes in Budhni seat, giving a neck-to neck fight to BJP's Ramakant Bhargava.

