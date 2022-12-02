e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Bus driver dies after suffering heart attack while driving, 6 passengers injured as vehicle rams into other cars

Madhya Pradesh: Bus driver dies after suffering heart attack while driving, 6 passengers injured as vehicle rams into other cars

Police officials who arrived at the spot took the injured people and the driver who was lying in his seat to the nearby hospital.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A metro bus driver suffered heart attack while driving and died leading to the vehicle ramming into vehicles in Gohalpur area on Thursday. Six people travelling in the bus also suffered injuries as the bus overturned.

Eyewitnesses informed that the metro bus was passing through the Gohalpur police station area where it sharply deflected from its route and ploughed into nearby vehicles and then came to a halt because of a divider.

Police officials who arrived at the spot took the injured people and the driver who was lying in his seat to the nearby hospital. The doctor informed police that the driver died because of a heart attack.

The bus was on its way to Ranital.

article-image

