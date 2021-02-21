Madhya Pradesh Budget session begins today, Congress set to raise volley of questions

BHOPAL: The Congress party is going to raise a storm in the Budget session which is going to start on Monday. A plethora of call-attention motions and questions will be raised in the Vidhan Sabha which will need answers from the government.

Congress MLAs are going to raise such issues as corruption in ration distribution, sub-standard rice supply, midday meal distribution scam and other corruption charges. A major issue of corruption — that of the treatment of Covid-19 cases done by private hospitals — will also be raised in the Assembly. The issue of the rising number of cases related to crime against women will also cause embarrassment to the government.

The Congress leaders have also filed questions in the Vidhan Sabha about the farmers’ loan waiver scheme. BJP leaders have regularly been denying the claim that the Kamal Nath government waived the farmers’ loans.

Now, once again, the Congress has filed all these questions in the Assembly and has sought answers from the government. Earlier, the BJP government had accepted in the Assembly that the farmers’ loans were waived. The issue of three agriculture laws brought by the Centre is also going to raise a storm in the session. The Congress party is opposing the laws while the BJP is giving support to them.