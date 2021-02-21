Bhopal: Lift in Kohefiza crashes down to ground floor, 2 seriously injured

BHOPAL: Two persons — both women — were seriously injured after the elevator they had boarded crashed to the ground floor on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred in Neelgagan Apartment, near Carewell Hospital, in Kohefiza. The lift crashed to the ground floor from the second floor. The elevator doors could not be opened for nearly half an hour and all the victims remained locked inside with their injuries until an engineer was summoned. Among the 7 persons who were trapped inside the lift was a one-and-a half-year-old girl.

The victims were screaming for help and two girls were crying due to suffocation until they were brought out. According to the residents, the builder had taken permission for six floors for the apartment but he has developed a seventh floor on it. The residents of the building said that they had warned the builder to maintain the elevator earlier, too, but he did not listen. The victims had gone on the fourth floor of the building to attend a function and, while they were coming down, the elevator developed a glitch at the second floor. It came crashing down and got locked, leaving all the victims in a claustrophobic state. Two of the victims sustained serious injuries and all are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.