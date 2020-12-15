Madhya Pradesh: Brrrr! Get ready for a spell of biting cold after Thursday

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh will have a spell of biting cold after a couple of days when the clouds disappear. On Tuesday, visibility was very poor — 50 metres to 200 metres — in the state capital and this was the lowest in Madhya Pradesh. Poor visibility has prevailed consistently in the state capital for the past three to four days.

However, a trough is extending from this system up to western Madhya Pradesh through South Gujarat, but weathermen anticipate that it will not have much impact and the temperatures which have started dropping will continue to do so.

In Bhopal, there was drop of 2.6°Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 15.1°Celsius (4°Celsius above normal), while it recorded a maximum temperature of 22.3°Celsius (4.1°Celsius below normal). However, the day temperature recorded a rise of 3.2°Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 22.2°Celsius (5.4°Celsius below normal), while it recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6°Celsius (4.6°Celsius above normal).

Pachmarhi recorded a rise of 9.1 degree Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 23.8°Celsius, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 6°Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, a western disturbance lies over North Pakistan and its adjoining areas. A cyclonic circulation is active over the central parts of the Arabian Sea. A trough is extending from this system up to western Madhya Pradesh through South Gujarat. A cyclonic circulation has formed over the southwestern parts of the Bay of Bengal. Light-to-moderate rain is expected to continue over Madhya Pradesh.

‘Temp to keep dropping’

‘Biting cold is expected in a couple of days after the clouds disperse. There’s been a widespread drop in the minimum temperatures across northern Madhya Pradesh. There is a trough extending from this system up to western Madhya Pradesh through South Gujarat. But it won’t have much impact on Madhya Pradesh. The temperatures have started dropping and will continue to do so’

— GD Mishra, senior officer, meteorological department